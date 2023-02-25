Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Price Target to $8.00

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NVTS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $770.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $8,462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 653,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 562,582 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $2,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.