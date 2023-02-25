Dent (DENT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.89 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Dent has a total market cap of $116.26 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.27 or 0.28211985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

