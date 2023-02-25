Delphia USA Inc. Sells 3,933 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delphia USA Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $219.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

