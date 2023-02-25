Delphia USA Inc. Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Delphia USA Inc. decreased its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,243 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 51.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 61,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CommScope by 94.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,739,000 after buying an additional 778,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 38.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,147,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 316,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 84.07% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

