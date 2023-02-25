Delphia USA Inc. Has $285,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total value of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE CRM opened at $162.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a PE ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.86.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

