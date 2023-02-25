Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,485,000 after buying an additional 235,359 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,527,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

