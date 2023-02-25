Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$58.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DH. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,835. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

