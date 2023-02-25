Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.00 million-$255.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.35 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,610. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after acquiring an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

