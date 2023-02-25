Deere & Company’s (DE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $520.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $417.42 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,668,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

