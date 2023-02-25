DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $717,726.02 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $717,726.02 and $38.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00217340 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00102590 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00056589 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056558 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,895,687 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

