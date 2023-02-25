DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.45-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.45-6.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut DaVita from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.43.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 749,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,517. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

