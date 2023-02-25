cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $4,575.57 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for $4,575.57 or 0.19902302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $45.76 million and approximately $6,512.62 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

