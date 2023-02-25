Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Cumulus Media Price Performance
CMLS stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.