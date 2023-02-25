Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday, October 31st. Noble Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

CMLS stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

