CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.64-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CUBE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. 3,703,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.