CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

CubeSmart Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $45.72. 3,703,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 322,852 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,975.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

