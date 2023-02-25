CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.
CubeSmart Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $45.72. 3,703,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $54.95.
CubeSmart Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CubeSmart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,815,000 after buying an additional 322,852 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,975.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,771,000 after buying an additional 54,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
