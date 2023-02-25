CUBE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,284.01 (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, CUBE has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. CUBE has a market capitalization of $29.51 million and approximately $9,284.01 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CUBE

CUBE’s genesis date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com.

CUBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

