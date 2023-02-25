CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 6.5 %

CTO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,409. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

