CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 6.5 %
CTO traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,409. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.35 million, a P/E ratio of 99.97 and a beta of 0.80.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 860.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 573.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
Read More
