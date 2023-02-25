CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:CTUK opened at GBX 311 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £331.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,196.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.31.
