CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.75

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc (LON:CTUK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CTUK opened at GBX 311 ($3.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 256 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £331.15 million, a PE ratio of 1,196.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 305.31.

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Company Profile

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

