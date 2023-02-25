CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on March 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. CSX has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CSX by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.