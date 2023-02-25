Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Shares Down 12.2%

Shares of Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) traded down 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22. 1,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Crossroads Impact Stock Down 12.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

Crossroads Impact Company Profile

Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

