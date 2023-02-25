Cronos 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.24 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $15.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00077063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026038 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

