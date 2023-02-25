Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.25 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.74 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.