Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $105.67 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $105.67 million and $6.68 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001100 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012581 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.