Credit Suisse Group Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $15.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

DH opened at $12.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

