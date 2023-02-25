CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
CRA International Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of CRAI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 101,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
