CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRAI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.05. 101,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. CRA International has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $128.10. The firm has a market cap of $891.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $58,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

