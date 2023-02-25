Cowen Cuts Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target to $10.00

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SG. Morgan Stanley lowered Sweetgreen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Sweetgreen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sweetgreen from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sweetgreen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Sweetgreen Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of SG stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 39.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sweetgreen news, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, SVP Daniel Shlossman sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $43,330.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 235,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $28,801.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 134,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,819.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,319 shares of company stock worth $248,886. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sweetgreen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,350,000 after buying an additional 3,141,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after buying an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,009,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after buying an additional 918,656 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 695,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

