Covenant Price Hits $0.73 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Covenant has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $57.88 million and $66,044.21 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,660,378 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

