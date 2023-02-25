Cosmos Price Hits $12.58 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $12.58 or 0.00054831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and $135.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00076737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025993 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

