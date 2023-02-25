Compound (COMP) Price Hits $50.04 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.04 or 0.00217622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $363.66 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00102498 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056555 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.27911217 USD and is down -5.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $36,811,751.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

