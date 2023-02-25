Comparing Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Reinsurance has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.00% 7.25% 0.33% Brookfield Reinsurance 2.47% 10.83% 0.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and Brookfield Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $8.53 billion 0.04 -$44.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Reinsurance $5.32 billion 0.06 $490.00 million $5.71 5.90

Brookfield Reinsurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Brookfield Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners pays an annual dividend of $6.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays an annual dividend of $6.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.9%. Brookfield Reinsurance pays out 105.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Brookfield Reinsurance beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

