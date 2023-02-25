Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $206.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,996.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 92,958 shares of company stock worth $4,095,428 and sold 437,526 shares worth $18,801,770. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

