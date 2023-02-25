CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) to Release Earnings on Friday

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd.

CLPS Incorporation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. CLPS Incorporation has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of CLPS Incorporation worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance, and financial sectors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

