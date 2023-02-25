Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.5 %

CTAS stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.03. 255,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $444.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.75. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.