Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10,614.94

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10,614.94 and traded as high as $11,541.33. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli shares last traded at $11,500.00, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10,638.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10,392.35.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

