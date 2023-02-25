China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. China Yuchai International has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $12.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,900,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

