Chain Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $199.54 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

