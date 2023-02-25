Chad Verbowski Sells 6,157 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48.
Confluent Price Performance
NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,846,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 5,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.