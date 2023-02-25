Chad Verbowski Sells 6,157 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) SVP Chad Verbowski sold 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $149,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,345.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad Verbowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Chad Verbowski sold 7,668 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $177,207.48.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. 1,846,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.01. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $44,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Confluent by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 5,283.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

