Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. Celanese also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.75 EPS.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.72. 3,192,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,615. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Celanese by 338.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Celanese by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.