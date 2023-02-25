Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Celanese from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Celanese Stock Up 2.6 %

CE opened at $117.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.03. Celanese has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $161.37.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

