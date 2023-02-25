CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.11

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $87.58 million and $9.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00043250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00217367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11698245 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,208,956.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

