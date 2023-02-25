Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 15th

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $129.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 22.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

