Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.78

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$10.57. Cascades shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 669,183 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAS shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.92.

Cascades Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53.

Cascades Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cascades

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall acquired 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,329.72. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

