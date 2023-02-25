Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $630-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.69 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.15-$6.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Carter’s from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 1,794,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.23. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $62.65 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 365.4% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.