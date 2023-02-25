Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,708,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.51. 379,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,168. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $217.92 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

