Cardano (ADA) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 24th. Cardano has a total market cap of $12.71 billion and approximately $390.63 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,606.97 or 0.06929065 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028381 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
Cardano Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,741,108 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
