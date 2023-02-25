Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
CDPYF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
