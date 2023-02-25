Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday.

CDPYF stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

