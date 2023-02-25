Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $1,275.00 at KeyCorp

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABO. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,159.17.

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $690.54 on Friday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,576.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $856.93.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cable One

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $335,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 56.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

