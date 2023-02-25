C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.
NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
