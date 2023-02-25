C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.56.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $260.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.15. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

In related news, Director Utpal Koppikar acquired 5,667 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $31,735.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 134,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 999,330 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

