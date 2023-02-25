BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.