BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS.
BWX Technologies stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.85%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
