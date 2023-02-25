BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BWXT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. 1,106,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.50.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

